Police file supplementary chargesheet in 2023 Parl security breach case

The police filed the charge sheet before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur after obtaining requisite sanctions to prosecute all the accused under the stringent Unlawful Activates (Prevention) Act

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

The Delhi Police Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a court here in connection with the Parliament security breach last year on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack.
The police filed the charge sheet before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur after obtaining requisite sanctions to prosecute all the accused under the stringent Unlawful Activates (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial custody of all accused persons till the same date.
Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh informed the judge during the brief hearing that the police have obtained the requisite sanctions from the authorities concerned to prosecute the accused persons under sections of UAPA.
He also apprised the court that certain forensic reports are awaited, and will be submitted very soon.
The judge noted the submission and listed the matter for arguments on cognisance for August 2, 2024.
Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial custody of all accused till same date.
Earlier on June 7, police had filed an approximately 1,000-page chargesheet against all six arrested persons: Manoranjan D, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, Sagar Sharma, and Neelam Azad.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.
Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Topics : Police Parliament

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

