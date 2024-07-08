Business Standard
Rs 38.25 cr swindled in cyber fraud across India in two months: Police

The police said Rs 38.25 crore has been swindled in separate incidents of cyber fraud in the past two months

Cyber crime

A total of 28 people including nine women have been arrested. Further investigation is underway, Jain added. Image: Shutter stock

Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The police have arrested 28 people, including nine women in the last two months, for allegedly duping people by offering investment opportunities in the share market, police said on Monday.
The police said Rs 38.25 crore has been swindled in separate incidents of cyber fraud in the past two months.
During the investigation, the police recovered Rs 27,700 in cash, three laptops, 24 chequebooks, an iPOS machine, 15 mobile phones and 95 SIM cards from their possession, DCP cyber Siddhant Jain said.
 
The police said 10,472 complaints and 540 cases are lodged against the accused across the country. Of these, 26 cases are registered in Haryana, including six in Gurugram. Further investigations are underway, the police said.
The accused used to commit cyber crimes like task-based fraud in the name of getting profit in the share market, in the name of online ticket booking, through social media and getting money transferred by pretending to be experts, Jain said.
DCP Jain said that after examining the SIM cards and reviewing the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), it was found that a fraud of about Rs 38.25 crore has been committed by these accused across the country, he added.
A total of 28 people including nine women have been arrested. Further investigation is underway, Jain added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyber fraud Police

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

