Day 2 of new criminal laws: Arrests, police training, criticism & more

India replaced its colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act with three new laws: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) on Monday. These laws, which aim to modernise the country’s criminal justice system, came into effect on July 1 and have already seen many arrests within its first day of implementation.

FIRs filed before July 1 are still under old laws From now on, all first information reports (FIRs) will be filed under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. However, cases registered before July 1 will continue under the old IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act until their final resolution.

Awareness programmes organised for police

States have undertaken awareness programmes and sessions to better understand and implement the new criminal laws.

The Delhi Police organised awareness sessions at more than 100 stations to educate the public about the new laws. Officials reported that equipped with a mobile app and extensive training, police personnel faced no issues registering FIRs under the BNS on Monday.

In Telangana, DGP Ravi Gupta launched an awareness campaign, releasing posters in English and Telugu to inform citizens about the new legislation. These posters will be displayed in all police stations across the state. Additionally, a comprehensive booklet on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Police Officers under the new laws was released, providing uniform procedures for investigation officers and ensuring clarity in their work.

First FIRs filed under new laws

Many states have already made arrests and filed FIRs under the new criminal laws. The first FIR under the BNS in Maharashtra was registered by the Sawantwadi police in Sindhudurg district on Monday. Similarly, the Jammu and Kashmir Police reported FIRs in five districts of the Jammu division. In Uttar Pradesh, Rehra police station in Amroha district lodged a case under the BNS, addressing a death due to electrocution.



In a press conference on Monday, Union Minister Amit Shah clarified that the first arrests made under the new law was in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, shortly after midnight, when the law officially came into effect. The arrest was made under BNS for the theft of a motorcycle.

FIR against Kamla Nagar vendor dismissed

In Delhi, an FIR under BNS was filed against a street vendor for allegedly obstructing a public way in the Kamala Market area. This was the first of nearly 25 FIRs filed that day under various sections of the new criminal laws. However, later at a press conference, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the first case had been dismissed.

“By using the provisions of review, police have dismissed this case,” Shah said.

The FIR had been registered under Section 285 of the BNS which states, “Whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation, shall be punished with fine which may extend to Rs 5,000.”

‘Criminal laws passed after suspending 150 MPs’: CPI(M)

The implementation of the new laws has faced criticism from several Opposition leaders. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury argued that these laws were passed without sufficient discussion, as nearly 150 MPs were suspended during the parliamentary session.

Yechury criticised the increase in police custody duration from 15 to 60 days, calling it an attack on democratic rights.

Urging suspension of the new laws, Yechury said, “After holding a discussion on criminal laws with all stakeholders, they should be improved. Until then, the laws should be suspended.”

Amit Shah invites Opposition to discuss grievances

Responding to the criticism, Amit Shah invited Opposition members to discuss their grievances. He asserted that the new laws are modern, protect victim rights, and establish accountability for police forces. Shah highlighted the extensive preparations, including training 2.25 million police personnel on the new laws.

“I appeal to everyone, whatever their grievances are. If you believe these laws cannot serve the people properly, meet me. Boycotting laws is not the solution. There are many other ways to engage in politics,” the BJP leader said.

These legislative changes were approved by Parliament on December 21, 2023, and assented to by President Droupadi Murmu on December 25, 2023. A resolution of the law was passed on June 26 and it came into effect on July 1.

(With agency inputs)