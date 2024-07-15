Delhi traffic alert: Avoid Hauz Khas village road today for Jagannath Yatra

On Monday, July 15, the Delhi Traffic Police notified restrictions on Hauz Khas Village Road for the Jagannath Yatra. Vehicles heading towards Hauz Khas Village from Aurobindo Marg will experience disruptions.

These traffic restriction will be enforced from 4 pm to 8 pm. The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid this route and plan their travel accordingly. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police announced, “Today, in view of Jagannath Yatra, traffic will remain affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village from 4 pm to 8 pm. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journey accordingly.”

Traffic Alert

Today, in view of Jagannath Yatra, traffic will remain affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village from 4PM to 8PM. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 15, 2024



Significance of Jagannath Yatra in Odisha

The Bahuda Yatra, or the return car festival of Lord Jagannath, is scheduled for today, signifying the deities’ journey back from the Gundicha temple to the 12th-century Jagannath Temple. The ceremonial Pahandi procession will begin at noon.

This event marks the conclusion of a nine-day journey undertaken by Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra. Devotees will pull the chariots back to Sri Mandir from the Gundicha temple starting at 4 pm, after the Pahandi procession.

As part of the tradition, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb, the titular king of Puri, will perform the Cheera Pahanra ritual, which involves sweeping the chariots. Following this ceremony, devotees will pull the chariots.

Ancient origins and legends

The Jagannath Rath Yatra has origins dating back to between the 12th and 16th centuries, with varying legends about its inception. Some believe it represents Lord Krishna’s visit to his mother’s birthplace, while others attribute the festival’s beginnings to King Indradyumna.

Historically, it was during the reign of Odisha’s Gajapati kings that the festival gained prominence. Despite evolving over the centuries, the core essence of the Jagannath Rath Yatra remains a testament to Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and the deep devotion of millions.

Central to the festival is the symbolic journey of the three deities: Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra, and their sister Subhadra. They are believed to emerge from the Jagannath Temple in Puri and travel to the Gundicha Temple, which is about three kilometres away and is considered their aunt's temple.