Newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

A day after the Jalandhar bypoll results, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sushil Kumar Rinku who won from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency met with AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Sunday.

During this meeting, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and MP Sanjay Singh were also present.

Sushil Kumar Rinku, a former Congress MLA defeated his closest rival, Congress's Karamjit Kaur by a margin of over 58,000 votes, as per the Election Commission of India. Rinku has polled 3,02,279 votes.

BJP nominee Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal was at the third spot, while Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is also backed by the Mayawati-led BSP, was at the fourth spot.

The bypoll, voting for which was held on May 10, was necessitated following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on January 14 this year following a cardiac arrest while taking part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Also Read Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign? MCD polls: AAP working against interests of common man in Delhi, says Nadda Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh Kejriwal's fight against corruption won't stop, says AAP after CBI summons Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah ISSF World Cup: India rifle and pistol shooters end campaign with 4 medals Karnataka poll: Cong makes history by getting biggest vote share in 34 yrs India-EU trade, technology council first meeting at Brussels on May 16 Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned People in UP starts endorsing Kejriwal's work: AAP on civic polls success