Newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Jalandhar bypoll results, AAP leader Sushil Kumar Rinku who won from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency met with AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Sunday

Kejriwal

A day after the Jalandhar bypoll results, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sushil Kumar Rinku who won from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency met with AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Sunday.

During this meeting, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and MP Sanjay Singh were also present.

Sushil Kumar Rinku, a former Congress MLA defeated his closest rival, Congress's Karamjit Kaur by a margin of over 58,000 votes, as per the Election Commission of India. Rinku has polled 3,02,279 votes.

BJP nominee Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal was at the third spot, while Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is also backed by the Mayawati-led BSP, was at the fourth spot.

The bypoll, voting for which was held on May 10, was necessitated following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on January 14 this year following a cardiac arrest while taking part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

