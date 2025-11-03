Monday, November 03, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Police had contacted ex-minister Kesarkar during Mumbai hostage crisis

Police had contacted ex-minister Kesarkar during Mumbai hostage crisis

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is currently probing the death of Arya, who was killed in police firing during the rescue operation on Thursday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police had contacted former Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar when Rohit Arya held 17 children and two adults hostage at a recording studio in Mumbai, during negotiation efforts, officials said on Monday, adding that the politician's statement may be recorded.

Crime Branch officials stated that they will record statements of everyone connected to the case, including the senior inspector of Powai police station and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer involved in the negotiations with Arya.

A statement of Kesarkar may also be recorded, an official added. Additionally, the Crime Branch is in the process of recording statements of celebrities and actors who had visited the Powai studio during the audition' process.

 

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is currently probing the death of Arya, who was killed in police firing during the rescue operation on Thursday.

On the day of the incident, when it became known that Arya wanted to speak with Kesarkar, the negotiating officers contacted the former minister, the official added.

The drama unfolded inside R A Studio in the Mahavir Classic building in the Powai area between 1:30 PM and 5:15 PM on Thursday, resulting in the rescue of the hostages and the death of Arya (50).

Arya suffered a bullet injury during the police operation, following which he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

He had apparently planned the 'operation' in advance, allegedly over the dues pending with the Maharashtra education department for a project. The government had rejected the claim.

As per a government resolution of the School Education department dated January 25, 2024, Arya was the director of Project Let's Change, which ran the Swachhta Monitor initiative from July 20 to October 2, 2023.

Under the initiative, school students were to act as Swachhta (cleanliness) monitors and discourage people from spitting and littering in public places. Around 64,000 schools and 59 lakh students participated in it.

According to police, Arya had conducted "auditions" for six days before October 30 for a web series'. Children would be admitted to the studio at 10 in the morning and given a lunch break before the session ended at 8 in the evening.

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into Arya's death, as mandated by law and rulings of the Supreme Court, a senior officer had said.

He said the police decided to forcefully enter the studio after trying unsuccessfully for two hours to convince Arya to release the hostages.

Police claimed that Arya had fired first from his air gun, prompting a police officer to shoot him in retaliation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

