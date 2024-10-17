Business Standard
India News / Police nab UP teen for selling over 4,000 child pornography videos

Police nab UP teen for selling over 4,000 child pornography videos

The accused, who earned a 30 per cent commission on each sale, obtained the videos through Telegram from a supplier named "Raj", police said

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday apprehended a 17-year-old boy here for allegedly selling over 4,000 child pornography videos online, officials said.

The accused, who earned a 30 per cent commission on each sale, obtained the videos through Telegram from a supplier named "Raj", police said.

The matter came to light after the cyber police department in Gorakhpur received a tip-off from a volunteer organisation, they said.

A police team launched a probe and seized the accused's mobile phone after nabbing him on Thursday, they added.

During interrogation, the teenager admitted to using one Nekogram mobile application and Telegram to distribute the videos, said Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.

 

The SSP added, "The accused charged customers up to Rs 3,000 per video, with some videos priced as high as Rs 20,000. After receiving payment, he would send the majority of the funds to his supplier 'Raj'."

Grover said an FIR has been lodged against the minor under relevant sections of criminal laws.

He said the cyber police are trying to identify other individuals involved in the accused's child porn distribution network.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Police Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

