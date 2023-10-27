close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to recruits on Oct 28

The recruits selected from across the country will be joining a host of departments

PM Modi

Photo: ANI | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to recruits on Saturday as part of the government's Rozgar Mela drive and also address them though video-conferencing.
Rozgar Mela will be held at 37 locations across the country. A statement said recruitments are taking place across central government departments as well as in those states and Union Territories supporting this initiative.
The recruits selected from across the country will be joining a host of departments, including railways, posts, home affairs, revenue, higher education, school education and literacy, health and family welfare among others.
The statement said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment the prime minister's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation and is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

PM Modi addresses Rozgar Mela, distributes 71,000 appointment letters

Tourism expected to create 130-140 mn jobs by 2030: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters virtually at Rozgar Mela

Next Rozgar Mela on May 16, PM to virtually distribute appointment letters

321 people receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela for 6 NE states

Govt addressing lack of human resource supply in hospitals, says V K Paul

Odisha shows the way in harnessing PPPs to make India a sporting power

Wheat acreage jumps in initial sowing on good weather and firm price

India Inc divided on Narayana Murthy's call for 70-hour work week to youth

Skilled manpower makes Tamil Nadu top destination for investors: TRB Rajaa

Topics : Narendra Modi Employment in India employment growth

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon