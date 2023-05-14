close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt aims at bringing Rs 20,000 cr investment, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Creating an industry-friendly environment in Himachal Pradesh is the topmost priority of the state government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday

Press Trust of India Shimla
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Creating an industry-friendly environment in Himachal Pradesh is the topmost priority of the state government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

The government is aiming to bring an investment of about Rs. 20,000 crore in manufacturing, tourism, energy, construction and housing with the potential of providing direct employment to about 40,000 persons and indirect employment to about 50,000, he said in a statement here.

To develop Himachal Pradesh as a favourite investment destination of the country, several new policies have been adopted by the state government, such as providing various incentives like cheaper power, easier credit facilities through the State Finance Corporation and the nationalised banks for establishing new industries, he added.

The land is also being made available on a low-rate lease basis, and new industries are exempted from sales or purchase tax. Concessions are being provided on charges for transportation of raw materials from the nearest railhead outside the state, besides the provision of other marginal benefits, he said in the statement.

Financial assistance will be given for machinery and equipment in dental clinics, purchase of e-taxi, installation of solar power projects up to 1 MW and fisheries projects along with other enterprises under Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Yojana. A subsidy of 50 per cent will be provided uniformly to all eligible sections on the purchase of e-taxi.

The chief minister said 99 per cent of enterprises established in the state come under the Micro, Small and Medium category. The Industries Department will conduct a detailed survey of these enterprises for identifying their problems and apt redressal. Unity Mall will be established in the state for promoting the One District One Product concept.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress

Determined to provide an investment-friendly environment in HP: CM Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today

Multipolar world is feasible only by a multipolar Asia: EAM Jaishankar

2020 Delhi riots case: Court pulls up SI for incomplete investigation

PM Modi wants us to start building R&D around 6G technology: Cisco COO

1 killed, 8 injured in clash between two groups in Akola; 26 detained

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

The state government is considering abolishing the compulsion of the Essentiality Certificate required from the industrialists to increase industrial investment in Himachal. The provision in this respect will be made in the New Industrial Policy, Sukhu added.

In addition, the Bureau of Investment Promotion is being set up in the Industries Department, which will replace the existing single window system. This Bureau will facilitate the potential investors to get all clearances under a single roof.

The state government will also look into the issue of delay in obtaining permissions under Section-118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972. Better infrastructure will be created in major industrial areas of the state to facilitate the industrialists and power supply in all the industrial areas will be strengthened and upgraded to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industries, the chief minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government Investment

First Published: May 14 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Enough opportunities to take capacity to 40 MT in India: Tata Steel CEO

T V Narendran, MD & CEO, Tata Steel
3 min read

Shriram Life Insurance net rises over 50-fold to Rs 156 cr in FY23

Shriram Life Insurance
3 min read

Good earning season bring FPIs to India, Rs 23,152 cr investment in May

FPIs
3 min read

Cyclone Mocha starts hitting Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts after intensifiying

Representative image
2 min read

Netherlands emerges as India's third largest trading partner in 2022-23

India-Netherlands
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Cyclone Mocha to make landfall along Myanmar-Bangladesh coast today: IMD

Mocha, Cyclone mocha
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon