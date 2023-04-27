Political funding: Unions decry govt's move to derecognise postal unions



In an order passed on Wednesday, the Department of Posts said that both these worker organisations violated rule 5 & 6 of the Central Civil Service (Recognition of Services Association) Rules, 1993 as they lent their funds to further the propagation of political views. Trade unions have condemned the latest central government order derecognising two postal unions - National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) and All India Postal Employees Union (AIPEU -Group C) for violating the central services rules, alleging that they lent their funds to further political activities.



The central service rules have laid down that the service associations have been formed primarily with the objective of promoting the interests of their members and prohibits the use of union funds to further political activities. The matter pertains to the donation of Rs 30,000 by the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers (CCGEW), of which NFPE and AIPEU are constituent organisations to the farmers movement. The postal department also alleged that money was also provided to Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and CPI (M).



The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said in a statement that the action has been taken by the postal department, based on a flimsy complaint against the NFPE and the AIPEU and it is a common practice to extend solidarity to protesting workers. The union in its response accepted paying money to the farmers movement, as a standard practice of providing solidarity to the protesting workers and contended that the amount paid to CPI(M) was a part of a personal transaction.

“We fail to understand how a recognized Central Trade Union like CITU can be branded as a political party. This shows the blatant vindictiveness and biasness of the Government towards a union which has got an established and verified membership of more than 70 percent,” added AITUC. “It is nothing new in India that Trade Unions extend support, solidarity and financial help to the struggling sister unions and workers of different sectors. There is no illegality or misconduct in these internationally accepted solidarity actions.,” it said.