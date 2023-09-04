Confirmation

GeM instant financing initiative to be revamped to include all sellers: CEO

GeM was integrated with SAHAY to launch the GeM-SAHAY app over two years ago, to address the credit availability challenges faced by sole proprietors on GeM

ecommerce

Representative Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
The government's public procurement platform Government e-Marketplace's (GeM) instant-credit disbursal initiative will be revamped and made available for all businesses instead of only sole proprietors, Chief Executive Officer of GeM Prashant Kumar Singh said on Monday.

Through the GeM SAHAY initiative, all sellers will be able to get collateral-free loans at the point of acceptance of an order at competitive interest rates, which will help them with the working capital required to complete the order. Till now, the initiative was limited to sole proprietors.

"GeM SAHAY was launched only for a small spectrum of sellers—only sole proprietors. From lenders' side, only non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) had come on board. Later on, ICICI and Kotak Bank came on board. Then we thought that there's no point limiting it to only proprietors. We'll expand to all sellers. We have floated a fresh request for proposal (RFP) and the work is under progress," Singh told reporters in a briefing.

"The launch should happen before the financial year ends," Singh added.

GeM was integrated with SAHAY to launch the GeM-SAHAY app over two years ago, to address the credit availability challenges faced by sole proprietors on GeM. It provides an end-to-end digital solution that grants collateral-free loans instantly and without requiring the consent of any buyers.

Singh also said that goods and services worth more than Rs 1.1 trillion were procured from the GeM portal during the first five months of the financial year, as compared to Rs 61,181 crore during the same time period a year ago, as buying from various central government departments, public sector entities, as well as states and union territories, have increased.

GeM was launched in 2016 as an end-to-end e-marketplace to facilitate transparent, efficient, e-procurement of commonly used goods and services required by the Centre, states, and public sector undertakings. It is a government-to-business platform.

E-marketplace GeM ICICI Bank E-marketplace for government

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

