JUST IN
EVMs, VVPATS designed, manufactured indigenously by 2 PSUs: Government
Flu grips country as Covid cases hit four-month high, H3N2 numbers spike
HC seeks RBI response on PIL to probe Yes Bank transfer of assets portfolio
CM Gehlot approves Rs 362 cr for drinking water supply project in Udaipur
Over 200 universities on board for CUET-UG, up from 90 last year: UGC
Sugar output falls to 28.18 mn tonnes till March 15 of 2022-23: ISMA
BoB unveils co-branded debit card under TN govt scheme for girl students
Rajasthan has 1,000 operational AYUSH centres: Social Justice minister
Ch'garh cabinet approves anti-naxal policy changes, journalists safety bill
No milk shortage in TN says govt, as dairy farmers protest for price rise
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Flu grips country as Covid cases hit four-month high, H3N2 numbers spike
icon-arrow-left
With electrification of two key routes, Meghalaya to get electric trains
Business Standard

EVMs, VVPATS designed, manufactured indigenously by 2 PSUs: Government

Paper roll of VVPATs is procured by states and Union Territories from BEL and ECIL, he said in his written reply

Topics
EVMs | VVPAT | PSUs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

voting
Representative Image

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) and paper trail machines are designed and manufactured indigenously by two public sector undertakings (PSUs), the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Responding to a question on whether the government has purchased EVMs and EVM technology from foreign countries, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said according to the Election Commission, EVMs and voter verifiable paper audit trail machines (VVPATs) are designed and manufactured indigenously by Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL), a PSU under the Defence Ministry, and the Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), another PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy.

Paper roll of VVPATs is procured by states and Union Territories from BEL and ECIL, he said in his written reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on EVMs

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 19:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU