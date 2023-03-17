EVMs, VVPATS designed, manufactured indigenously by 2 PSUs: Government

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) and paper trail machines are designed and manufactured indigenously by two public sector undertakings (PSUs), the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Responding to a question on whether the government has purchased and EVM technology from foreign countries, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said according to the Election Commission, and voter verifiable paper audit trail machines (VVPATs) are designed and manufactured indigenously by Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL), a PSU under the Defence Ministry, and the Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), another PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy.

Paper roll of VVPATs is procured by states and Union Territories from BEL and ECIL, he said in his written reply.

