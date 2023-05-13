close

Power minister asks industry to set targets under Green Open Access Rules

Singh chaired a meeting with Industry and other stakeholders in New Delhi on Green Energy Open Access Rules, an official statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
RK Singh

Power Minister R K Singh

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Union New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Saturday directed the industry to set targets under Green Open Access Rules 2022.

In June 2023, the government notified the Green Open Access Rules 2022 to further accelerate India's renewable energy programmes. These rules were notified for promoting generation, purchase and consumption of green energy including through waste-to-energy plants.

It also enables a simplified procedure for the open access to green power.

Singh chaired a meeting with Industry and other stakeholders in New Delhi on Green Energy Open Access Rules, an official statement said.

"The minister exhorts industry leaders to set targets for going green. He called upon the industry leaders to set targets for going green and take advantage of the provisions of Green Energy Open Access Rules to get green power at reasonable rates," the ministry of power said.

The Green Energy Open Access Rules 2022, Singh said, are a major step towards India cutting emissions by 45 per cent in line with NDC (nationally determined contribution) target for 2030.

The minister also asked the industry stakeholders to inform the government of such cases where the Green Energy Open Access Rules are not being followed so that the government can take up the issue with the concerned agencies and if required, take penal actions.

He assured Industry of all help in adoption of Green Energy Open Access Rules. Over 500 participants attended the meeting.

Topics : Power ministry Power Sector electricity sector

First Published: May 13 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

