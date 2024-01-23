After the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana' to generate electricity through solar energy.

This scheme aims to install a rooftop solar system in around 1 crore homes in Ayodhya, which is the first scheme after the consecration ceremony.

PM Modi informed about the scheme on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote that his resolution was strengthened after the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya to offer solar rooftop systems on the roofs of people's houses.

He also mentioned that the first decision was to launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana" to install solar rooftops on 1 crore houses. This will help reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class and help India to make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो।



अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं।आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो।अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… pic.twitter.com/GAzFYP1bjV January 22, 2024

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government announced the first solar scheme with an ambitious target of producing 100 GW of solar power by 2022. However, by the end of 2022, it was evident that India had fallen short of its goals.

By 2022, India generated 63.3 GW of solar power capacity which is a fraction of the initial target. The objective to attain 40 GW of rooftop solar power by 2022 was not met. By the end of 2023, the company managed to attain only 11GW of rooftop solar energy generation.

Solar energy plays a pivotal role in generating 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. This is very significant for India to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and tackle climate change simultaneously.

The Indian government's plan for rooftop solar energy holds great significance as it can cut the overall power cost and at the same time enhance energy security.

It will improve electricity access in remote and hilly areas like the Northeast, where uninterrupted power supply from the grid is often a challenge.

Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana will help in providing electricity through solar panels equipping one crore poor to middle class rooftop solar panels. It will not only lower the bill but make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

As per a Business Today report, PM Modi urged officials to begin a massive national campaign mobilising residential segment customers who will get rooftop solar panels in huge numbers.

The rooftop will be connected to the main power supply unit. It will lower grid-connected electricity consumption and save consumer's electricity. In a solar rooftop system, there is an upfront capital investment and lower maintenance costs.