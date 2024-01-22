PM Narendra Modi announces new scheme for promoting rooftop solar

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Monday announced a new scheme for promoting rooftop solar in the country. The scheme, titled Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana (PSY), aims to install solar power systems on 1 crore household roofs.

The PM took to social media platforms to announce the scheme. “Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses. The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana’ with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector,” his post said.

Rooftop solar entails installing solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on the roof of an establishment or home. The systems can either be with a battery storage system or without it. The system is connected with the main supply unit. It helps the establishment reduce its consumption of grid-connected electricity that it gets through metered connection by the respective power distribution company (discom). This saves electricity cost for the consumer. In a solar rooftop system, there is only an upfront capital investment and minimal cost for maintenance. The cost varies based on the size and capacity of the solar PV and the battery.

The Centre currently has a National Rooftop Scheme which provides central financial assistance totalling 40 per cent of the capital cost of a solar rooftop project. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) selects the projects based on submissions made by discoms, wherein private contractors/vendors selected by the discoms build the said project. There have been instances of fraud where some rooftop solar companies/vendors claimed that they are authorized vendors by the Ministry. The ministry recently issued several notices saying no vendor has been authorized by the Ministry.

This paper recently reported that the government is shifting its focus on decentralised solar for meeting the green energy targets. For the same, it is being mulled to hand the scheme to the leading power sector financer REC Limited to spread its reach across the country and plug the inefficiencies. REC in the past has been the nodal agency for various flagship energy access schemes of the Centre, most notably being the rural electrification under the DDUGJY and the PM-SAUBHAGYA scheme.

Rooftop solar has been lagging as compared to the grid-connected ground-mounted solar power projects. Out of the total installed solar power generation capacity of 73 gigawatts (GW) in the country, ground-mounted (large scale solar power generating units) is 56.9 GW, while grid-connected rooftop solar is 11 GW and off-grid is 2.75 GW.