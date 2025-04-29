President confers Padma Awards 2025: Check complete list of winners here

The prestigious Padma Awards 2025 were conferred at a formal ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on April 28. President Droupadi Murmu honoured some of the country’s most distinguished personalities across various fields—including arts, cinema, music, public service, and more.
Among the recipients were prominent names such as actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, filmmaker Sekhar Kapur, singer Arijit Singh, and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej. The event celebrated excellence and dedicated service, paying tribute to individuals whose contributions have made a significant impact on the nation and beyond.
For 2025, a total of 139 Padma awards
were approved by the President, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honours. The tally includes one duo case (counted as a single award), 23 women awardees, 10 recipients from foreign or overseas Indian categories, and 13 posthumous honours.
Here's the complete list of Padma Awards 2025 winners:
|
Field
|
State/Country
|
Shri Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy
|
Medicine
|
Telangana
|
Justice (Retd.) Shri Jagdish Singh Khehar
|
Public Affairs
|
Chandigarh
|
Smt. Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia
|
Art
|
Gujarat
|
Shri Lakshminarayana Subramaniam
|
Art
|
Karnataka
|
Shri M. T. Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous)
|
Literature and Education
|
Kerala
|
Shri Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous)
|
Trade and Industry
|
Japan
|
Smt. Sharda Sinha (Posthumous)
|
Art
|
Bihar
Padma Bhushan(19)
|
Name
|
Field
|
State/Country
|
Shri A Surya Prakash
|
Literature and Education-Journalism
|
Karnataka
|
Shri Anant Nag
|
Art
|
Karnataka
|
Shri Bibek Debroy(Posthumous)
|
Literature and Education
|
NCT Delhi
|
Shri Jatin Goswami
|
Art
|
Assam
|
Shri Jose Chacko Periappuram
|
Medicine
|
Kerala
|
Shri Kailash Nath Dikshit
|
Others-Archaeology
|
NCT Delhi
|
Shri Manohar Joshi(Posthumous)
|
Public Affairs
|
Maharashtra
|
Shri Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti
|
Trade and Industry
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna
|
Art
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Shri P R Sreejesh
|
Sports
|
Kerala
|
Shri Pankaj Patel
|
Trade and Industry
|
Gujarat
|
Shri Pankaj Udhas(Posthumous)
|
Art
|
Maharashtra
|
Shri Rambahadur Rai
|
Literature and Education-Journalism
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Sadhvi Ritambhara
|
Social Work
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Shri S Ajith Kumar
|
Art
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Shri Shekhar Kapur
|
Art
|
Maharashtra
|
Ms. Shobana Chandrakumar
|
Art
|
Tamil Nadu
|