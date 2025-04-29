Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / President confers Padma Awards 2025: Check complete list of winners here

President confers Padma Awards 2025: Check complete list of winners here

The Padma Awards 2025 were conferred at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on April 28. Here's the complete list of winners who received awards from the President

Padma Awards

Padma Awards (Photo: Ministry of Home Affairs)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The prestigious Padma Awards 2025 were conferred at a formal ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on April 28. President Droupadi Murmu honoured some of the country’s most distinguished personalities across various fields—including arts, cinema, music, public service, and more.
 
Among the recipients were prominent names such as actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, filmmaker Sekhar Kapur, singer Arijit Singh, and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej. The event celebrated excellence and dedicated service, paying tribute to individuals whose contributions have made a significant impact on the nation and beyond.
 
For 2025, a total of 139 Padma awards were approved by the President, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honours. The tally includes one duo case (counted as a single award), 23 women awardees, 10 recipients from foreign or overseas Indian categories, and 13 posthumous honours.
 
Here's the complete list of Padma Awards 2025 winners:

Padma Vibhushan(7)

Name

 

Field

State/Country

Shri Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy

Medicine

Also Read

padma award, padma

Nominations for Padma Awards 2026 begin; last date for filing is July 31

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Innovation from India to empower lives: Zydus' Patel on Padma honour

Sumant Kathpalia, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Sumant Kathpalia resigns as IndusInd Bank CEO with immediate effect

DC vs KKR head-to-head

IPL 2025: DC vs KKR head-to-head, New Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

DC vs KKR broadcast details

IPL 2025: DC vs KKR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Telangana

Justice (Retd.) Shri Jagdish Singh Khehar

Public Affairs

Chandigarh

Smt. Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia

Art

Gujarat

Shri Lakshminarayana Subramaniam

Art

Karnataka

Shri M. T. Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Kerala

Shri Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous)

Trade and Industry

Japan

Smt. Sharda Sinha (Posthumous)

Art

Bihar

Padma Bhushan(19)

Name

Field

State/Country

Shri A Surya Prakash

Literature and Education-Journalism

Karnataka

Shri Anant Nag

Art

Karnataka

Shri Bibek Debroy(Posthumous)

Literature and Education

NCT Delhi

Shri Jatin Goswami

Art

Assam

Shri Jose Chacko Periappuram

Medicine

Kerala

Shri Kailash Nath Dikshit

Others-Archaeology

NCT Delhi

Shri Manohar Joshi(Posthumous)

Public Affairs

Maharashtra

Shri Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti

Trade and Industry

Tamil Nadu

Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna

Art

Andhra Pradesh

Shri P R Sreejesh

Sports

Kerala

Shri Pankaj Patel

Trade and Industry

Gujarat

Shri Pankaj Udhas(Posthumous)

Art

Maharashtra

Shri Rambahadur Rai

Literature and Education-Journalism

Uttar Pradesh

Sadhvi Ritambhara

Social Work

Uttar Pradesh

Shri S Ajith Kumar

Art

Tamil Nadu

Shri Shekhar Kapur

Art

Maharashtra

Ms. Shobana Chandrakumar

Art

Tamil Nadu

More From This Section

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

Mother of Shaurya awardee faces deportation as J&K deports 60 Pakistanis

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh

Congress urges govt to oppose IMF's $1.3 billion loan consideration to Pak

school children, students

Delhi Cabinet approves draft bill to regulate fees in private, govt schools

Supertech Eco Village 2

SC asks CBI to probe 'unholy nexus' between builders & banks in Delhi-NCR

Enforcement Directorate, ED

2010 CWG case: Kalmadi supporters celebrate court nod to ED closure report

Topics : Padma award list Padma awards president

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon