Home / India News / SC asks CBI to probe 'unholy nexus' between builders & banks in Delhi-NCR

SC asks CBI to probe 'unholy nexus' between builders & banks in Delhi-NCR

'Homebuyers are made to cry', observes the Supreme Court. Homebuyers' complaints prompt top court to mandate seven investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation, starting with Supertech

Supertech Eco Village 2

The first CBI probe will specifically examine the dealings of Supertech Ltd, a well-known developer already facing scrutiny for multiple violations (Photo: Zricks)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register seven preliminary inquiries into what it described as an alleged “unholy nexus” between real estate developers and banks.
 
The order was passed by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh while hearing multiple petitions filed by homebuyers who had invested in housing projects under subvention schemes in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and nearby areas. Homebuyers complained that banks were forcing them to pay EMIs even though they had not yet received possession of their flats.
 

Focus on Supertech and NCR projects 

The first CBI probe will specifically examine the dealings of Supertech Ltd, a well-known developer already facing scrutiny for multiple violations. 
 
 
The second inquiry will expand the investigation to include projects across Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. 
While delivering the order, the court strongly criticised the way banks and builders were treating ordinary citizens. “Homebuyers are made to cry,” the bench remarked, stating that many developers and financial institutions had “taken poor homebuyers to ransom”.  Calling the situation deeply unfair, the court stressed the need for a fair and independent probe. “It is time to unearth the truth,” the bench said. 

CBI to lead investigation with help from states and RBI 

The Supreme Court’s directive follows a proposal by the CBI, which argued that preliminary inquiries were necessary to fully understand the intentions and methods used by builders in collaboration with financial institutions.
 
To support the investigation, the court has asked the Directors General of Police (DGPs) of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to nominate officers who will work closely with the CBI. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will also be formed, consisting of CBI officials, selected police officers, and experts in finance and real estate.
 
In addition, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and relevant development authorities will appoint nodal officers to ensure smooth cooperation and data sharing during the probe.
   

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

