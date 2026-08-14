President Murmu approves 78 gallantry awards, including 13 posthumously

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday approved 78 gallantry awards, including 13 posthumous, to defence forces and central armed police forces personnel on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.

The awards included nine Kirti Chakras, 19 Shaurya Chakras, five Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry) and 36 Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashoka Chakra. Shaurya Chakra is the third-highest peacetime gallantry award.

The Kirti Chakra awardees are Lt Col Manoj Francis of 21 Para (Special Forces) and Major Jitendra Rathee of 2 Para (Special Forces). Seven other Kirti Chakras were conferred posthumously.

The armed forces personnel granted the prestigious awards posthumously included Havildar Gajendra Singh of 2 Para (Special Forces); Head Constables Jagbir Singh and Bashir Ahmad; Constables Jaswant Singh, Balvinder Singh and Tariq Hussain; and Inspector Sunil Kumar.

The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Major Paramveer from 36 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Tarun Vasudevan from 57 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Keshav Kumar from 12 Dogra Regiment, Major Gaurav Singh Brijwal from 21 Grenadiers, Major Vipeen Kumar from 11 Rashtriya Rifles, Naib Subedar Shankar Ram from 3 Assam Rifles and Naib Subedar Dabbal Singh Bisht from 21 Para (Special Forces).

Other recipients of the award are Havildar Jagattar Singh from 4 Para (Special Forces), Lance Naik Narender Sindhu from 9 Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous), Lance Naik Kapil Dev from 11 Rashtriya Rifles, Sepoy Jaswinder Singh from 7 Sikh Light Infantry, Lieutenant Commander Shivam Kumar from the Indian Navy, and Squadron Leader Sudhir Kumar of the Indian Air Force.

The remaining Shaurya Chakra awardees are: Deputy Superintendent Dheeraj Singh Katoch, Inspector Ajay Singh Chib, Deputy Superintendent Sukhvir Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Niyaz Ahmad, Deputy Commandant Anjani Kumar, and Constable Deepak Sah.