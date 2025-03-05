Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rashtrapati Bhawan to host South India-focused cultural fest from Mar 6-9

Rashtrapati Bhawan to host South India-focused cultural fest from Mar 6-9

The first edition, held last year, focused on north-east India and received an overwhelming response with 1.3 lakh visitors and over Rs 1 crore in sales for artisans

Rashtrapati bhawan, indian democracy, seat of power, north bloc, south bloc, new delhi, Rajpath

The entry to the venue is from gate no. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An annual cultural festival that celebrates India's diverse heritage by showcasing the unique traditions of different regions is set to be held on the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhawan from March 6-9, the government said on Wednesday.

The event -- 'Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav' -- is being inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on March 5 and this year the focus is on South India, according to the Culture Ministry.

It will be open to the public from March 6-9 from 10 AM to 8 PM daily, the ministry said in a statement.

Key highlights of this edition include over 500 artisans and weavers showcasing traditional handicrafts and handlooms, including Kanjeevaram and Kasavu sarees, Pochampally ikat, Mysore silk, and intricate brass and wooden crafts, officials said.

 

More than 400 artistes will present folk and classical dance and music, bringing South India's cultural essence to life, they said.

Also Read

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Change of guard ceremony held in a new format: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Amrit Udhyan 2025

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan opened for public visitors from February 2

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Food, Droupadi Murmu

Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for visitors from Jan 21-29 for R-Day parade

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Arif Mohammed Khan

President appoints new Guvs for Kerala, Bihar, Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur

"Authentic cuisines will feature signature South Indian delicacies such as Bisi Bele Bath, Kerala Sadya, Chettinad specialities and Andhra's fiery flavours," it said.

"The first edition, held last year, focused on north-east India and received an overwhelming response with 1.3 lakh visitors and over Rs 1 crore in sales for artisans.

"Following this success, the second edition highlights south India, featuring the five states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, along with Lakshadweep and Puducherry," it said.

The festival aims to make the Rashtrapati Bhavan a hub for cultural exchange, bringing India's vibrant heritage closer to its citizens, the ministry said.

A Youth Engagement Zone with interactive workshops, storytelling, and cultural activities to inspire the younger generation is also a key attraction.

"This festival has been made possible through the support of the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, and all the participating states and Union Territories which have played a crucial role in preserving and promoting India's diverse heritage," it added.

The entry to the venue is from gate no. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The festival serves as a platform to connect people with their roots while empowering artisans and performers. This Mahotsav is not just a celebration but a reaffirmation of India's unity in diversity, strengthening cultural bonds and fostering pride in our collective heritage, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi HC

Delhi HC slams govt over delay in enforcing SC marriage registrations order

economy

U'khand performs better than Himachal in last 2 decades: EAC-PM paper

Abu Asim Azmi

LIVE news: Suspended despite withdrawing my remark, says SP lawmaker Abu Azmi

Bombay High Court

Drug addiction a quasi pandemic; need strict compliance of rules: Bombay HC

Ranya Rao

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada actress arrested for smuggling 14.2 kg gold?

Topics : Rashtrapati Bhawan President of India south india

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon