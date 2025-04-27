Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / President Murmu returns to Delhi after attending Pope Francis' funeral mass

Murmu had on Saturday attended the funeral mass at St Peter's Square in Vatican City

President Murmu-led delegation reached Vatican City on Friday on a two-day visit to offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Sunday after attending the funeral mass of Pope Francis in Vatican City.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday. He was 88. 

 

"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Delhi after attending the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis," her office said in a post on X. 

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Joshua De Souza, who were part of the official Indian delegation led by the president, had also attended the ceremony.

World leaders and a large number of Catholic followers attended the funeral of Pope Francis, who was buried in the side aisle of the Basilica of St Mary Major.

President Murmu-led delegation reached Vatican City on Friday on a two-day visit to offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India.

India had declared a three-day state mourning on the passing away of Pope Francis.

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

