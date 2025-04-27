Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
10 militants from banned outfits arrested by security forces in Manipur

10 militants from banned outfits arrested by security forces in Manipur

The arrested militants were involved in extortion activities in the Imphal Valley and intimidation of locals, a police officer said

Security personnel conduct a search operation and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Security forces arrested 10 militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Four cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) and an associate were apprehended from Wangkhei Thangapat Mapan in Imphal East on Saturday, they said. 

The arrested militants were involved in extortion activities in the Imphal Valley and intimidation of locals, a police officer said.

A member of the proscribed PREPAK (Pro) was held from Lamphelpat in Imphal West, while five active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from different parts of Imphal East on Saturday, he said.

 

Meanwhile, arms and ammunition, including guns, rifles and grenades were recovered during search operations at Moltincham village in Kakching district on Saturday, police said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur over the last two years.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post, leading to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manipur Northeast India northeast Insurgency

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

