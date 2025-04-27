Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mani Shankar Aiyar links Pahalgam tragedy to unresolved Partition issues

Mani Shankar Aiyar links Pahalgam tragedy to unresolved Partition issues

He said the question that was posed to the country then and faced it today was whether Muslims in India felt accepted, cherished and celebrated

File photo of Mani Shankar Aiyar (Source/Wikipedia)

Aiyar said Pakistan's dream of being the protector of Muslims in the subcontinent ended after the 1971 war. (Source/Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Saturday wondered whether the Pahalgam tragedy was a result of unresolved questions of the Partition.

Addressing a book release function here, the former Union minister said the question that was posed to the country then and faced it today was whether Muslims in India felt accepted, cherished and celebrated.

"Many people almost prevented Partition, but it happened because there were differences in value systems and assessments of the nature of India's nationhood and its civilisational inheritance between people like Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Jinnah and many other Muslims who did not agree with Mr Jinnah. 

 

"But the fact is that the Partition happened and till today we are living with the consequences of that Partition. Is this how we should be living? Is that the unresolved questions of the Partition reflected in the terrible tragedy... in Pahalgam on April 22," he said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Also Read

Pahalgam terror attack, terrorist, home demolished, Adil Thokar

Crackdown on terror: Houses of three more terrorists demolished in J-K

Indian army, security forces

Pak violates LoC ceasefire for 3rd straight night, Indian Army retaliates

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam attack: MP CM Yadav, Haryana CM Saini vow to expel Pak nationals

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pakistan in panic as India vows to cut water supply after Pahalgam attack

Kash Patel

Kash Patel condemns Pahalgam attack, assures full support to Indian govt

Aiyar said Pakistan's dream of being the protector of Muslims in the subcontinent ended after the 1971 war, when Bangladesh became a separate country.

There was the partition of 1971, when more than half of Pakistan's population and a very important part of its territory deliberately moved away from it on the ground that it was not enough to be Muslim and it was also necessary to be Bengali, the Congress leader said.

"And it was the failure to understand that every salvation has more than one dimension to this identity that was responsible for what happened to Pakistan in 1971. Its dream of being the homeland of Muslims of India and being regarded as the protector of the Muslim community all over the subcontinent was finished forever," he said.

Reflecting on the pre-Partition period, Aiyar said the real question that was posed to India at that time and which continues to haunt it today is what is to be done with what were then about 100 million Muslims and 200 million Muslims now.

He further said, "Do we accept Jinnah's view and say 'no, they are a separate nation living amongst us as saboteurs or potential saboteurs', or do we look at them and say 'they are part and parcel of us'? Do we define ourselves as a composite or do we say 'no, we have only one dimension in our identity and that is the religious dimension of Hinduism'?"  "But in today's India, does a Muslim feel that he is accepted? Does a Muslim feel that he is cherished? Does a Muslim feel that he is celebrated? Why should I answer my own questions? Ask any Muslim and you will get the answers," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Samachar

Asia's oldest newspaper Mumbai Samachar to digitise its rich legacy

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

IMD warns of rising temperatures across Delhi-NCR, AQI remains 'poor'

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Vizag will emerge as game changer in 'Swarna Andhra' vision: CM Naidu

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi expresses grief over Nuh road accident, offers condolences

Corruption, bribe

Rs 550 cr medical purchase scam: Chargesheet against six in Chhattisgarh

Topics : Pahalgam attack Mani Shankar Aiyar Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon