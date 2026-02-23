President Murmu to begin 4-day visit to Maha, J'khand, Raj on Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a four-day visit of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Rajasthan from Tuesday, her office has said.

Murmu will inaugurate the nationwide campaign 'Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat', being organised by PD Hinduja Hospital at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday.

The President will grace the 'National Arogya Fair 2026', being organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH at Shegaon, Buldhana on February 25.

On the same day, she will grace the state-level launch of 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust', organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur, the statement issued by the President's secretariat said.

"On February 26, the President will participate in the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Sri Jagannath Temple, Jamshedpur, being organised by Shri Jaganaath Spiritual & Cultural Charitable Centre Trust, Jamshedpur. She will also visit the Manipal TATA Medical College, Jamshedpur and interact with the students," it said.

Murmu will witness Exercise Vayushakti at Pokharan, Rajasthan on February 27, the statement said.

During the event, the Indian Air Force will highlight its ability to rapidly punish the enemy and the success of Operation Sindoor among others.