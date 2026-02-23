India moved from 'aspiring' to 'inspiring' nation: Former President Kovind

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said India has transitioned from an "aspiring nation to an inspiring nation" and praised the country's extraordinary development journey over the past two decades.

He was addressing the curtain-raiser ceremony of the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry's 125th anniversary, themed 'India @2047 - Economic Vision for Amrit Kaal'.

He said that despite global disruptions such as the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, India has remained firm in its growth trajectory.

"Nations either drift or they decide. India has decided," he said.

Citing economic progress, Kovind said India is "the only major economy to double its GDP in the last 10 years" and noted that more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, which he termed "the most remarkable dimension of the India story".

He also highlighted the country's growing self-reliance in defence production, saying India is now exporting equipment to over 80 countries and has developed advanced indigenous platforms.

Kovind said, "The next two decades will be decisive" and called for India to move collectively and also from a digital adopter to a digital leader, adding that reforms today are "driven by conviction" rather than crisis.

He said the success of a developed India should ultimately be judged by "the dignity, opportunity and empowerment available to every Indian".

Addressing the same event, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose said India has "changed utterly" and that global respect for the country has reached unprecedented levels.

He said the country's growth rate surpasses several major economies and asserted that it is on course to become the world's third-largest economy.