Monday, February 23, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India moved from 'aspiring' to 'inspiring' nation: Former President Kovind

India moved from 'aspiring' to 'inspiring' nation: Former President Kovind

He said that despite global disruptions such as the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, India has remained firm in its growth trajectory

Parliament is 'temple of country's democracy': Kovind on eve of 75th I-Day

Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said India has transitioned from an "aspiring nation to an inspiring nation" and praised the country's extraordinary development journey over the past two decades.

He was addressing the curtain-raiser ceremony of the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry's 125th anniversary, themed 'India @2047 - Economic Vision for Amrit Kaal'.

He said that despite global disruptions such as the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, India has remained firm in its growth trajectory.

"Nations either drift or they decide. India has decided," he said.

Citing economic progress, Kovind said India is "the only major economy to double its GDP in the last 10 years" and noted that more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, which he termed "the most remarkable dimension of the India story".

 

Also Read

airplane, airport

Aviation Ministry weighs curbs on festival airfare surge, Centre tells SC

Nexus Select Trust

Nexus Select Trust buys 50% stake in Runwal Enterprises mall for ₹434 cr

Mobile biometric pay

93% biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees completed in Mizoram: Minister

(L-R) It's On You, Blood and Treasure; On Natural Capital

How economists use their subject's frameworks to unravel our messy lives

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi says HCL-Foxconn OSAT JV marks key step toward chip self-reliance

He also highlighted the country's growing self-reliance in defence production, saying India is now exporting equipment to over 80 countries and has developed advanced indigenous platforms.

Kovind said, "The next two decades will be decisive" and called for India to move collectively and also from a digital adopter to a digital leader, adding that reforms today are "driven by conviction" rather than crisis.

He said the success of a developed India should ultimately be judged by "the dignity, opportunity and empowerment available to every Indian".

Addressing the same event, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose said India has "changed utterly" and that global respect for the country has reached unprecedented levels.

He said the country's growth rate surpasses several major economies and asserted that it is on course to become the world's third-largest economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

Air pollution: SC seeks Centre's reply on shifting coal units from NCR

Delhi Police

Bomb threat emails trigger high alert at Delhi Metro, prominent sites

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

SC adjourns hearing on plea against Sonam Wangchuk's detention to Feb 26

President Murmu, statue, first Indian Governor General, Indian Governor General

President Murmu unveils bust of Rajagopalachari at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Congress, Congress flag

Congress protests in MP Assembly, says India-US deal 'threat' to farmers

Topics : Ram Nath Kovind National News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVoda Idea Share PriceShree Ram Twistex IPOGold and Silver Rate todayTax Free Income in IndiaFrance VisaMorepen Lab ShareVivo 70 FE