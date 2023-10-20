Prez denies assent to Delhi Electricity Reforms (Amendment) Bill: Speaker

The Delhi Electricity Reforms (Amendment) Bill 2022 passed by the Delhi Assembly, which sought to raise the retirement age of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) members and chairman from 65 years to 70, has been denied approval by the President, authorities said on Friday.

The tenure of the chairman and the members of DERC is five years or attaining the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

"The Bill was not approved by the president and returned back," Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told PTI.

No immediate comment was available from the president's office on the issue.

When asked about it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was not apprised of the matter. "I will get it checked," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Official sources said the Bill was returned by the President because the Electricity Act is a central law and it was beyond the jurisdiction of the Delhi Assembly to legislate on it.

The legislation was brought to avoid any possible delay in announcement of annual power tariff by the DERC in case both the chairman and a member of the DERC retired at the same time, they said.

In DERC, since its inception, most of the chairman and members have not been able to complete their full five-year term because they joined at the age of 60, 62 or later, and also due to the restriction of upper age limit of 65 years, they added.

