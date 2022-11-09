JUST IN
Gautam Adani meets Eknath Shinde at Maharashtra CM's official residence
'Protest is tool in the hands of civil society', says Supreme Court
CBI arrests directors of Bharat Papers in Rs 87.88-cr loan fraud case
London high court rejects Nirav Modi's appeal against extradition
Private channels to have 30-min slot for 'public interest' programmes
Supreme Court lists pleas on 2016 demonetisation for hearing on Nov 24
Tourism sector bounced back with 'great resilience' after pandemic: Govt
Law and order improved in Tripura in past 5 years; steep fall in crimes: CM
India to be self-sufficient in thermal coal output by FY25: Pralhad Joshi
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ISKCON campus in Mathura
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Gautam Adani meets Eknath Shinde at Maharashtra CM's official residence
Business Standard

President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Odisha on Thursday on two-day visit

She is scheduled to spend about one hour inside the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in the pilgrim town. She will also visit the Raj Bhavan there

Topics
Indian President | Odisha  | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday for a two-day trip to Odisha during which she will go to the Jagannath temple in Puri, visit her old school, besides attending other programmes.

The state government on Wednesday declared a half-day holiday for all offices, schools and colleges in the state capital region on this occasion.

Educational institutes and government offices located in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area will be closed after 1 pm, according to a notification issued by the revenue and disaster management department.

This will be the first visit of Murmu, hailing from Odisha's Rairangpur area in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, to the state after becoming the President on July 25.

As per the President's itinerary, Murmu will fly to Puri by an IAF chopper after she arrives at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

She is scheduled to spend about one hour inside the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in the pilgrim town. She will also visit the Raj Bhavan there.

The devotees will be prohibited from entering the temple from 10.30 AM till the President returns on security reasons, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration administer (development) Ajay Jena said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the President's security.

After returning to Bhubaneswar in the afternoon, Murmu will attend a civic reception at Raj Bhavan.

On November 11, she is scheduled to visit Tapoban High School at Khandagiri and her alma mater, the Government Girls' High School, in Bhubaneswar. The president had studied in that institute from class 8 to class 12 in the early 1970s.

The school and its hostel were repaired and decorated ahead of Murmu's arrival.

She is also scheduled to inaugurate an Odia textbook for engineering and launch a portal before flying back to New Delhi on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian President

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 23:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.