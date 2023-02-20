President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  General News 

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Monday.

According to President's Secretariat, Murmu will attend the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the State government in Itanagar.

On Tuesday, the President will address the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itaganar.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 08:31 IST

