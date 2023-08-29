Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to leave for Europe in Sept to meet lawmakers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month and meet European Commission lawmakers in Belgium besides addressing students at a university in Paris.

Rahul Gandhi

The sources said the Gandhi scion is likely to leave for Paris in the the first week of September for a five-day tour | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month and meet European Commission lawmakers in Belgium besides addressing students at a university in Paris.
He is also likely to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo early September, sources said.
Notably, his visits abroad will come at a time when the crucial G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in the national capital. India currently holds the G20 presidency.
The sources said the Gandhi scion is likely to leave for Paris in the the first week of September for a five-day tour.
He will attend a meeting with European Union members in Brussels on September 7.
According to the sources, the former Congress chief will address students at a university in Paris on September 8 and deliver a lecture there. He is also slated to participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on September 9.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Delhi's Town Hall gets facelift, mayor says tourists must witness heritage

Debris, unplanned drainage system behind Shimla's rain damage: Official

CPIM known for murder, rape, violence, deception: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Anurag Thakur unveils infrastructure projects worth Rs 13 cr at NIS Patiala

No fares for women in UP Roadways and city buses ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan'

Thereafter, the sources said Gandhi is slated to visit Norway where he will address the Indian diaspora event on September 10.
Gandhi will be meeting members of the diaspora and may also hold a press conference, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Europe G20 summit

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon