Prez, PM, political leaders express sadness over loss of lives J-K accident

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minster Narendra Modi and political leaders on Wednesday expressed shock and sadness over a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda that has killed at least 36 people.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the unfortunate death of several passengers in a bus accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

At least 36 people were killed and 19 injured when the bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the bus accident was distressing. "My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said on X.

He announced that an ex gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed pain and anguish over the loss of lives in the bus accident and urged authorities to speed up the relief and rescue work.

"Pained and anguished to hear about the terrible bus tragedy in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir which has resulted in loss of many precious lives. We urge the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief work," he said in a post on X.

"In this hour of grief, our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May they get the strength to overcome their losses," he said.

Officials said the bus bearing registration number JK02CN-6555 was reportedly carrying around 40 passengers. They said it skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill.

Also Read Light intensity earthquake hits J-K's Ramban district, says NCS data 36 killed, 19 hurt as bus falls into gorge in J&K's Doda: Officials J&K politicians have learned to live under curbs post 2019: Omar Abdullah We are fighting for our identity that is in danger: Mehbooba Mufti Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude jolts Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district 1.39 million cyberattacks handled in 2022, phishing attacks rise: Cert-In India must invest $1 billion a year on training teachers: Narayana Murthy India to emerge as third largest global economy by 2027: FM Sitharaman Worsening sand and dust storms driving global land loss, says UNCCD Passenger trains in India are getting slower, and your trips longer

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state expressed condolences over the loss of lives.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons," Sinha posted on X.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed grief over the loss of lives. "Deeply shocked & saddened about the tragic road accident at Assar in Doda. Deepest condolences to the families of those feared dead & hope the administration expedites rescue operations," she posted on X.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah also expressed sadness over the loss of lives.

"JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah are extremely shocked and saddened to hear about the road accident at Assar near Trungal in Doda district in which several are feared dead. They have implored the administration to provide all possible help to the injured. In this moment of immense grief, their thoughts and prayers lie with the families of the deceased, the National Conference posted ion X.