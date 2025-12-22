Monday, December 22, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Priyank Kharge claims G RAM G Act weakens MGNREGA's rights-based framework

Priyank Kharge claims G RAM G Act weakens MGNREGA's rights-based framework

Kharge, who holds Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Bio-technology portfolio, further contended that the proposed changes amounted to a dilution of fiscal federalism

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister

He observed that while the Centre would retain most decision-making powers, states would be forced to shoulder the bulk of the financial and administrative burden | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday strongly criticised the Union government's VB-G RAM G act 2025 that replaced MGNREGA, claiming that changes in the new legislation weaken and undermine the previous act's core promise as a rights-based rural employment programme.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Priyank Kharge said the act would gradually make the scheme untenable by transforming it from a demand-driven legal entitlement into a supply-driven arrangement, thereby stripping citizens of their right to demand work.

He observed that while the Centre would retain most decision-making powers, states would be forced to shoulder the bulk of the financial and administrative burden.

 

"Much has been spoken about the VB-G RAM G Bill. But beyond everything else, these changes will slowly make the scheme untenable and eventually kill the idea of a rights-based rural employment guarantee," Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, said in his post.

The minister, who holds Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Bio-technology portfolio, further contended that the proposed changes amounted to a dilution of fiscal federalism, particularly at a time when states are already facing shrinking financial resources.

Also Read

Karti Chidambaram, Karti, Chidambaram

Will negatively effect rural economy: Karti Chidambaram slams G RAM G law

Congress, Congress flag

Congress accuses govt of surreptitiously raising rail fares, seeks rollback

MGNREGA, VB-G RAM G

Name changer or game changer? MGNREGA replaced with 125-day promisepremium

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 becomes law as President Murmu gives assent

PM modi ram temple, ayodhya

PM slams Congress for anti-national activities, aiding immigrants in Assam

He pointed out that tax devolution to states had fallen from 34 per cent to 31 per cent, far below the 42 per cent recommended by the Finance Commission, even as centrally sponsored schemes were becoming increasingly restrictive.

By centralising powers and curbing local planning and decentralised governance, the act would weaken the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, which grants constitutional status to Panchayati Raj Institutions, Kharge warned.

According to him, such centralisation would erode the role of local bodies that are critical to the effective implementation of MGNREGA on the ground.

Questioning the Union government's rationale, the Karnataka minister asked how the legislation could be termed a reform when it failed to meaningfully strengthen the scheme for rural workers who depend on it for livelihood security.

He maintained that reducing a legal right to work into what he described as a 'token centrally sponsored scheme', would defeat the very purpose of MGNREGA. Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed the Centre for doing away with MGNREGA.

Kharge alleged that Modi is purposely destroying that Act as he wants to make poor villagers and farm labourers slaves of rich people. "Therefore, we fought for the retention of the original MGNREGA and whatever provisions are there (in the original Act) should be retained. I condemn the new Act. It is only helping the government," the Congress chief said.

The parliament, on December 18, passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G Bill) and President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the bill and made it an act. This act replaces the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and guarantees 125 days of rural wage employment every year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

security camera, surveillance, crime, video

How thieves used Google Maps to carry out robberies in three states

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality stays 'severe' as dense fog and cold wave intensify

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

Only Indians should be part of voters' list: CEC on electoral rolls

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Dense fog, cold wave to persist as winter tightens grip across North India

Put together by the airline over eight decades, the collection, which also includes MF Husain's Horses (1977), will be open for viewing from Tuesday (Photo: NGMA)

Air India's Maharaja Collection finds permanent public home at Red Fortpremium

Topics : Priyank Kharge Indian National Congress Congress Karnataka MGNREGA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon