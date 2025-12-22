Monday, December 22, 2025 | 06:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Congress accuses govt of surreptitiously raising rail fares, seeks rollback

Congress accuses govt of surreptitiously raising rail fares, seeks rollback

The opposition party also demanded that the hike be scrapped immediately to ensure that passengers aren't burdened with higher fare

Congress, Congress flag

Congress on Sunday accused the Centre of "surreptitiously" raising railway fares. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 6:31 AM IST

The Congress on Sunday accused the Centre of "surreptitiously" raising railway fares and said instead of allocating greater funds from the Union Budget, the government is now trying to "squeeze the already-suffering" poor.

The opposition party also demanded that the hike be scrapped immediately to ensure that passengers aren't burdened with higher fare.

The Railway Ministry on Sunday announced a hike in ticket prices by 1 paise per km for ordinary class beyond a journey of 215 km, and 2 paise per km for non-AC classes of mail/express trains and AC classes of all trains. The new rates will be effective from December 26, 2025.

 

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal claimed that in yet another move to harass the poor and middle classes, the government is "surreptitiously" raising railway fares across the country.

"Under the Modi regime, ordinary passengers have been subjected to a hell-ride,? with overcrowded trains, stampedes on railway stations and a total lack of facilities," he said in a post on X.

Not a single month goes by without a rail accident threatening the lives of passengers, Venugopal claimed and pointed out that concessions for senior citizens have been scrapped, "leaving the most vulnerable to suffer".

"Instead of allocating greater funds from the Union Budget, the government is now trying to squeeze the already suffering poor of our country," Venugopal said.

"To top it all, this Government didn't have the courage to bring this hike while Parliament was in session - knowing fully well that it would be met with widespread opposition," he said.

This must be scrapped immediately to ensure that passengers aren't burdened with higher fares, Venugopal said.

Officials said the increase in fare will fetch Rs 600 crore to the Railways till March 31, 2026.

"There is no increase in the monthly season tickets of suburban trains and up to 215 km travel in ordinary class of other trains," they said.

According to the Railway Ministry, the previous fare hike in July 2025 has generated Rs 700 crore revenue till date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress BJP Railways

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 6:31 AM IST

