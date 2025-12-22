Monday, December 22, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi air quality stays 'severe' as dense fog and cold wave intensify

Most stations recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ category, nearing the 400 mark (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Monday, with many areas recording the air quality index (AQI) in the ‘severe’ range. The city woke up to hazy skies and dense fog covering most parts of the national capital.
 
At 8 am, the city’s average AQI was 366, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Anand Vihar reported the AQI at 404, while Narela recorded the highest at 418. No station reported an AQI below 300, while data for Najafgarh was not available, at the time of writing this report.
 

Other high-pollution hotspots included:

  • Bawana: 408
  • DTU: 400
  • Jahangirpuri: 403
  • Mundka: 401
  • Rohini: 402
  • Wazirpur: 405
Most stations recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ category, nearing the 400 mark. 
 
According to CPCB, AQI ranges are: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Delhi airport issues advisory

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued an advisory for passengers as low visibility due to fog affected flight operations. 
 
Over 105 flights were cancelled and more than 450 delayed on Sunday, December 21. Of these, 55 arrivals and 52 departures were cancelled, with delayed flights averaging a 36-minute wait, according to Flightradar24.com. In the evening, Delhi airport operator DIAL reported operations were running smoothly.

Weather forecast today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for moderate fog at most places and dense fog at isolated areas on Monday morning. Moderate to shallow fog is expected from December 23 to 25. 
 
IMD has predicted maximum and minimum temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively for today. 
 
While earlier forecasts suggested ‘cold day’ conditions in some areas, sun coming out towards the evening on Sunday, helped raise the temperature.
 
Sunday saw a minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average, and a maximum of 18.1 degrees Celsius.
 

Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi-NCR Delhi Pollution air pollution

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

