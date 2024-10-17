Priyanka Gandhi slams Bihar govt on deaths, says trade of liquor rampant

Business Standard
My deepest condolences to the bereaved families as a large number of people are admitted in the hospital, I pray for their speedy recovery, she added

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the NDA government over fatalities in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts due to consumption of spurious liquor, saying liquor ban is in force in the state but illegal trade of spurious liquor is rampant.

At least six people died and 14 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in dry Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts, officials said on Wednesday.

Four deaths were reported in Siwan and two in Saran.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The news of death of a number of people due to consumption of spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran districts of Bihar is extremely saddening. May God grant peace to the departed souls."

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. A large number of people are admitted in the hospital, I pray for their speedy recovery," she said.

 

"Liquor ban is in force in Bihar but illegal trade of spurious liquor is going on in full swing, due to which deaths occur every day. The government should put a stop to this," the Congress general secretary said.

Speaking to reporters, Siwan District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta said, "Information was received around 7.30 am on Wednesday that three people died under mysterious circumstances in Maghar and Auriya panchayats. A team of officials was immediately sent to the area and 12 more people were sent to the nearest hospital for treatment but of them, one person died on the way."

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, he said, adding the exact cause of the incident can only be known after receiving the autopsy reports.

Villagers alleged that the victims had consumed spurious liquor on Tuesday night, after which they fell ill.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

