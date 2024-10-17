Business Standard
Home / India News / Spurious liquor kills 20 people in Bihar's Siwan, 4 dead in Chapra

Spurious liquor kills 20 people in Bihar's Siwan, 4 dead in Chapra

Legal action is being taken against the Bhagwanpur SHO and Prohibition ASI of the Bhagwanpur Police Station, as per the District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta

liquor beer

RJD has launched an attack into the govt questioning how the spurious liquor was made available while there's a ban |

ANI Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

20 people have lost their lives in Siwan on Thursday after consuming spurious liquor, as per Siwan SP Amitesh Kumar.

Chapra Superintendent Kumar Ashish said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed. Three people have been arrested and an FIR has been filed against eight people.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, the local Chowkidar and Panchayat Beat Police officers have also been suspended. An explanation has been sought from the SHO of the Masrak Police station and the Masrak Zone ALTF in charge of the departmental action.

Legal action is being taken against the Bhagwanpur SHO and Prohibition ASI of the Bhagwanpur Police Station, as per the District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta.

 

In another incident four people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district. We have formed SIT and lodged an FIR against 8 people, Three people have already been arrested: Chhapra SP, Kumar Ashish

Speaking to ANI a relative of one of the deceased said that his relative's health detriorated after he had consumed alcohol on October 15.

More From This Section

Lady justice

Justice will no longer be 'blind': Supreme Court embraces new symbolism

Delhi High Court

Centre assures reviewal of PIL around apps sharing vehicle owners' details

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

CJI Chandrachud names Justice Sanjiv Khanna as successor; approval pending

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED conducts multi-city raids in Gujarat in money laundering, GST fraud case

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Depression over West Central Bay of Bengal moves towards North Chennai

"He had consumed alcohol on October 15 and his health started deteriorating yesterday evening. He could not see anything, we brought him here to the hospital after that," said a relative.

Further investigation into both the cases is underway.

Meanwhile the opposition RJD has launched an attack into the Nitish Kumar government questioning how the spurious liquor was made available while there was prohibtion in the state.

"People have lost their lives by drinking spurious liquor. It is very sad and a matter of concern that despite the liquor ban law being in force in Bihar, spurious liquor is available. Every time during Holi and Diwali, it is seen how people die due to spurious liquor. NDA government is directly responsible for this. The liquor mafias have the protection of the government and as long as they have the protection of the government, the prohibition law will be violated in the same way. This NDA government is not concerned about this. How is spurious liquor available in this way when the liquor ban law is in force?" RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Spurious liquor claims 231 lives in Odisha over past 27 yrs, assembly told

Spurious liquor claims 231 lives in Odisha over past 27 yrs, assembly told

liquor

14 fall ill after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha's Ganjam district

Hooch tragedy, Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy

Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: 111 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals

Supreme court

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Mphasis shares up over 4% after Q2FY25 profit jumps over 8%; details here

Topics : spurious liquor Bihar Liquor ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon