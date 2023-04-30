close

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks to reach out to workers of Anganwadis & ASHA

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said if her party is voted to power in the Karnataka Assembly election, the honorarium of workers at major Anganwadis will be increased to Rs 15,000

Press Trust of India Khanapur (KTK)
Priyanka Gandhi

Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said if her party is voted to power in the Karnataka Assembly election, the honorarium of workers at major Anganwadis will be increased to Rs 15,000 per month, and for those in mini Anganwadis, it will be hiked to Rs 10,000.

The party will also increase the honorarium of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers to Rs 8,000 per month, and Rs 5,000 per month for women working for the mid-day meal programme, she said.

In a public meeting here in Belagavi district bordering Maharashtra, the Congress leader said, Our party has decided to increase the honorarium up to Rs 15,000 for my sisters in major Anganwadis and Rs 10,000 for women in mini Anganwadis. The honorarium of the ASHA workers will be hiked to Rs 8,000 and those working for the mid-day meals will get Rs 5,000.

Vadra also promised to give Rs three lakh to the workers of main Anganwadis on their retirement or to their nominee in the event of death due to accident and Rs two lakh to those working in mini Anganwadis.

She slammed the BJP government for its "lies and deception", saying it "ruled the state in such a bad way that it got the tag of 40 per cent commission government".

Karnataka votes on May 10, with results slated to be declared on May 13.

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Karnataka Assembly elections Karnataka elections anganwadi workers Congress

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

