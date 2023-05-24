Protection systems for disaster mitigation discussed at G20, UNICEF meet

The need for making a social protection system an effective and preferred instrument for disaster risk financing was discussed at an event convened here by the G20 Disaster Risk Resilience Working Group and UNICEF on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The discussions also emphasised the need for new-age social protection systems that invest in local risk resilience to mitigate the impact of disasters, it said.

The meeting, which began on Wednesday and will go on till May 25, is being attended by delegates from the G20 countries, International Finance Institutions, United Nations agencies, civil society, private sector and community members.

Its theme is 'Strengthening Social Protection Systems for Climate and Disaster Risk Management'.

