close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Quality gets better market, need to change mindset about quality: Goyal

The concept of 'consumer protection' and 'legal metrology' is not a recent thing the world is demanding, but finds mention in the ancient Indian text of Atharva Veda and Kautilya's Arthashastra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Asserting that quality gets better market, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday stressed the need to change the country's mindset about the quality of products and services.

Addressing the 44th plenary meeting of International Standard Organisation (ISO) Technical Committee on Consumer Policy, Goyal said, "Quality is not an abstract term. Quality is not for goods alone but how you provide service. Quality is omnipresent."

"Quality is what consumers are demanding today. Good quality can have an influence on our economy, ability to attract investments, international trade...," he said.

Consumer right, consumer safety and consumer satisfaction are extremely important in this highly globalised world, he said and noted consumers can play a crucial role in shaping markets and driving economic growth.

Stating that India has a great opportunity to become the world's third-largest economy in the next 4-5 years, the Minister said young population, huge talent and skill deployment -- are the biggest strength of the country.

"A market of 1.4 billion is willing to keep its best foot forward. We have a great opportunity and we have to change the country's mindset about quality. Quality helps to get better market," he said.

He also said consumer protection is an integral part of governance. The concept of 'consumer protection' and 'legal metrology' is not a recent thing the world is demanding, but finds mention in the ancient Indian text of Atharva Veda and Kautilya's Arthashastra.

Also Read

Goods and services exports may cross $750 bn-mark this fiscal: Piyush Goyal

Countries eager to sign FTAs with India: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Piyush Goyal pitches for startup database in country

Large companies must take responsibility to handhold MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

Don't repeat the mistake you made in 2018 polls: Piyush Goyal to K'taka

Punjab to come up with green hydrogen policy, says minister Aman Arora

Policy limitations hurting survival of transplanted trees: Forest dept

India to have new supercomputer for weather forecasting by year end: Rijiju

Hard work of farmers establishing UP as 'economic superpower': Adityanath

Delhi Electric Vehicle policy achieves 86% of targets: Transport department

Atharva Veda mentions that there should not be any wrongdoing while weighing a product, while Kautaliya's Artha Shastra has references to consumer safeguards against exploitation, he said.

"Today we are trying to reclaim what was recognised and appreciated hundreds of years ago. We are only trying to bring back the attention of the country and make Indian consumers more demanding, more aware, integrate our processes to make quality the centre of all the work we are doing so that we can work with rest of world with confidence," the Minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal consumer CONSUMER PROTECTION

First Published: May 24 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nykaa Q4 earnings slip 72% to Rs 2.4 crore, even as revenue rises 34%

Nykaa
2 min read

Himachal Transport Department targets Rs 850 cr revenue in FY24: Dy CM

Image
3 min read

NCLAT asks 3 more Go First lessors to approach NCLT for recovery of planes

ibc
3 min read

India to have new supercomputer for weather forecasting by year end: Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju
2 min read
Premium

An incredible turnaround

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: ED raids at 25 locations for alleged forex violations by gaming apps

Online gaming
2 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read
Premium

From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

neighbour
6 min read
Premium

First climate development financial institution runs into FinMin roadblock

funds
4 min read

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon