Proud of moment when women get equal share in India's future: Maneka Gandhi

She said Prime Minister Modi did not see people as mere statistics, but in light of their needs

Maneka Gandhi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday said she is proud to be part of the moment when the government will be giving women "an equal share in future of India."

Maneka Gandhi, who has served as minister for women and child development in past, talked about the power of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan of the government, and social schemes like Jan Dhan and Ujjwala Yojana.
"I am proud to be a part of this moment when government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has undertaken to repair the deep rooted asymmetry, and to give an equal share in the future of India to all us women," Maneka Gandhi said at a function held in the Central Hall to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.
She said Prime Minister Modi did not see people as mere statistics, but in light of their needs.
"Opening bank accounts, giving dignity in form of toilets, home water tap, building houses for the poor, gas cylinders, giving young people loans, skilling them, protecting them through the pandemic... " she said.
The senior Parliamentarian said she entered Parliament at age of 32, nine years after her husband Sanjay Gandhi's death, and has spent most of her adult life in this Parliament building.
"I have seen seven prime ministers and shaping of grand history," she said.

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gathered in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maneka Gandhi women Women's Reservation Bill

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

