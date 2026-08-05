Public concerns over planned nuclear plants addressed: Jitendra Singh

There have been apprehensions among a section of the public at a few sites where nuclear power plants are being planned, but these have been addressed through public awareness programmes using a multipronged and credible approach, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said the apprehensions related to the safety of the site and the nuclear plant, issues concerning rehabilitation, and fears over the loss of traditional livelihoods such as fishing and horticulture.

"Highest priority is accorded to safety in all aspects of nuclear power, including siting, design, construction, commissioning and operation. Further, safety is not static and improvements or upgrades are effected in nuclear power plants based on evolving global standards, events and operating experience feedback," Singh said.

The minister also said the government has announced an ambitious Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat, with a target of achieving a nuclear power capacity of 100 GW by 2047.

"Nuclear power projects have a construction period of 10-12 years. No specific nuclear power projects have been sanctioned after the Middle East conflict," Singh said.

He said the nuclear power plants currently under construction include one 700-megawatt (MW) unit at the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPP), two 700 MW units at the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP), and four 1,000 MW units at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, among others.