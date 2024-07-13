Pune civic body issues notice to Khedkar's mother over 'illegal structures'

Pune civic body on Saturday issued a notice to Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, directing the removal of "unauthorised structures" adjacent to the boundary wall of their bungalow in seven days, officials said.

Police have also registered an FIR against the IAS probationer's parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar beside five others, days after a video showing Manorama allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute emerged.

The 34-year-old officer is in the eye of a storm for allegedly misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS.

On Saturday evening, Pune Municipal Corporation officials tried to hand over the notice to Manorama Khedkar at 'Om Deep' bungalow, located on Baner Road in the city, but didn't get any response after ringing the doorbell. Subsequently, officials stuck the notice on the main door of the bungalow.

"We have received a complaint about the structures installed outside your bungalow causing obstacles to the people. Kindly remove the unauthorised structures adjacent to the boundary wall of the bungalow in the next seven days," the notice stated.

Pune Rural Police have booked Manorama Khedkar and Dilip Khedkar and five others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including section 323 (Dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), at Paud police station, an official said.

The two-minute video shows Manorama Khedkar, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with some people with a pistol in her hand in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

An official said the incident was about a land parcel bought by Dilip Khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government officer. Locals had claimed the Khedkars had encroached on the land of neighbouring farmers.

In another blow to Puja Khedkar, Pune City traffic police issued a notice to a private company on Thursday over the unauthorised use of a beacon light on a private car with the "Maharashtra Government" sign the IAS probationer was found using.

"The luxurious car belongs to a private company. An order was issued against Thermo Verita Engineering Pvt Ltd to produce the car at the nearest police station for further inquiry. In case of default, legal action will be initiated by Pune Police," a senior officer said on Saturday.

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) had issued a notice to a private company, which is the registered owner of the Audi car used by Khedkar.

Notably, the Centre on Thursday constituted a single-member committee for re-examining documents submitted by Puja Khedkar to secure her candidature in the civil services examination and then for selection in service.

A 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Puja Khedkar is under probation and currently posted in her home cadre Maharashtra.