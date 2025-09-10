Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Pune blasts case: Bombay HC grants bail to accused after 12 years in jail

Pune blasts case: Bombay HC grants bail to accused after 12 years in jail

The prosecution's case is that the blasts were carried out to avenge the death of Qateel Siddique, an Indian Mujahideen operative, who was killed in the Yerawada prison in Pune in June 2012

Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

The bench granted bail to Bagwan on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to an accused in the 2012 Pune blasts case, citing long incarceration and delay in the trial.

Farooq Bagwan, the applicant, has been in jail for more than 12 years and the possibility of the trial completing in the near future is remote, said a bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Rajesh Patil in the order passed on Tuesday. At present only 27 out of 170 witnesses have been examined by the trial court, the HC noted. Further, apart from the present offence, Bagwan has no other criminal antecedents, it said.

"It is clear that the possibility of trial concluding in the near future appears to be remote. It is by now well settled principle of law that the right to speedy trial of an accused is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the court said.

 

The bench granted bail to Bagwan on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Five low-intensity blasts took place on the busy Junglee Maharaj Road in Pune on August 1, 2012, injuring one person.

Bagwan was arrested in December 2012 by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged involvement.

The prosecution's case is that the blasts were carried out to avenge the death of Qateel Siddique, an Indian Mujahideen operative, who was killed in the Yerawada prison in Pune in June 2012. The ATS arrested a total of nine persons for their alleged role in the blasts.

Bagwan had prepared forged documents on his computer to procure SIM cards for mobile phones which were used by the co-accused, and the conspiracy was hatched in his shop premises, the ATS alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to meet Mauritius PM in Varanasi, visit Dehradun to survey floods

school, Class, Students

Delhi govt flags water, electricity issues in 799 schools, calls for action

Nepal Protest

LIVE news updates: Curfew in force, says Nepal Army; discussions scheduled

Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur assets row: Priya Kapur tells HC Karisma's kids got ₹1,900 cr

World bank

WB approves $212.64 mn project to support coastal communities in TN, K'taka

Topics : Bombay High Court Bombay HC Pune Bomb blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon