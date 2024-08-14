Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

The main focus of today's meeting was the progress on the implementation of the schemes: CM Mann | File Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the party's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak held a review meeting with AAP MLAs, Lok Sabha MPs, and ministers (of Punjab), in Chandigarh on Tuesday. AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said, "CM Bhagwant Mann and national general secretary Sandeep Pathak held a meeting of AAP MLAs, Lok Sabha MPs and ministers (of Punjab) that how the govt and organisation will work in the coming days. The status of the schemes of the Chief Minister and their implementation was reviewed. The CM has given guidance on how the feedback of people can help us." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further said that there is always the possibility for improvement.

"The main focus of today's meeting was the progress on the implementation of the schemes. Our MLAs will visit every village and every household so that the schemes of the state government can be notified and feedback can be taken so that the schemes can be improved," he added.

He further said that in the last two years lot of progress has been made on employment opportunities and good governance.

Earlier CM Mann replied to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's letter over alleged attacks on engineers and contractors in Jalandhar and Ludhiana and said that the local police have arrested the accused in both cases.

He further conveyed the reasons behind the attacks and said that the first incident was the outcome of the over-excavation of land by the NHAI contractor, while the second incident was the outcome of the non-payment of financial dues by the contractor to its sub-contractor.

The letter written by the Punjab CM Mann reads, "In both the cases referred to by you, the local Police promptly registered the FIRs under relevant provisions of law. Further, in both these cases, arrests have been made. However, on the investigation, it has been found that one incident was the outcome of the over-excavation of land by the NHAI concessionaire/contractor. The second incident was the outcome of non-payment of financial dues by the concessionaire/contractor to its sub-contractor. Thus, both cases stemmed from causes attributable to the concessionaire/contractor."

On August 10, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over alleged attacks on engineers and contractors in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.