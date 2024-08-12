Heavy rains in north India leave over 28 dead, trigger floods & landslides

Rudraprayag: Search and rescue operation underway for pilgrims stranded on the rain-ravaged trek route to Kedarnath, in Rudraprayag district (Photo: PTI)

At least 28 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents across northern and northwestern India, as relentless downpours triggered widespread chaos on Sunday. It led to landslides, severe flooding, house collapses, and a dam breach that inundated multiple villages in Haryana, exacerbating the crisis.

The situation has been dire across several states. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Seven-year-old drowns in Delhi In Delhi, a seven-year-old boy drowned in a pond formed by rainwater accumulation in a park in Delhi’s Rohini area. The incident took place on Friday evening. The child was rescued and rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. This comes after another tragic incident on July 27, where three civil service aspirants died in a flooded basement library in Old Rajinder Nagar during heavy rainfall.

Rajasthan: 16 deaths due to heavy rain

Rajasthan has been the worst affected, with 16 deaths reported over the past two days, including 14 fatalities on Sunday alone. The Karauli district experienced exceptionally heavy rainfall, recording 38 cm of rain, leading to flood-like conditions in several areas. A rescue operation is ongoing after five people were swept away at the Kanota Dam in Jaipur.

Punjab: Nine die as water sweeps away vehicle

In Hoshiarpur, Punjab, nine people, including eight members of a single family, died after their vehicle was swept away by an overflowing rivulet. Two members of the family remain missing. The family was on their way to attend a wedding when the tragedy struck. Despite warnings from locals, the driver attempted to cross the swollen stream, resulting in the vehicle being washed away. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed, and nine bodies have been recovered so far.

Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Rupnagar and Ambala also received heavy rainfall. According to the Met department, Pathankot received 82 mm of rainfall, Gurdaspur 68.8 mm, Amritsar 57.6 mm and Chandigarh received 129.7 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours which ended at 8.30 am on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh: 288 roads closed, three dead, one missing

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy rains leading to flash floods and road closures. Two girls and an 18-year-old woman died, and one person remains missing after being washed away in a flash flood in Una. The extreme weather has resulted in the closure of 288 roads and disrupted power and water supply schemes across the state.

Uttar Pradesh: Housing collapse in rain kills two

In Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun, a woman and her seven-year-old son died when the roof of their house collapsed following heavy rains.

Haryana: Residents flee villages, agri-fields submerged

Several villages in Yamunanagar district of Haryana were inundated after a breach in the embankment of the Som river. The flooding forced residents to evacuate, and agricultural fields have been submerged, prompting the deployment of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Heavy to exceptionally heavy rainfall in north India: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported exceptionally heavy rainfall in Rajasthan’s Karauli, with heavy to very heavy rainfall observed in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and other regions. Major cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Gurugram have also experienced significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions, making travel hazardous.

In Punjab and Haryana, the rains have brought relief from the summer heat but also caused significant flooding. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar were among the hardest hit, with substantial rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours.

Govt response and rescue efforts

Authorities across the affected states have launched extensive rescue and relief operations. In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired a meeting to review the situation and directed officials to strengthen disaster management efforts immediately. In Haryana, the SDRF has been mobilised to assist with evacuations and relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

As the heavy rains continue, the situation remains critical in many parts of northern India. Authorities are urging residents to stay alert and avoid venturing into flood-prone areas.

[With agency inputs]