Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Dham to open for all devotees on April 25

"Devotees will also be able to reach Kedarnath Dham by helicopter, in addition to walking,"

Sonika Nitin Nimje Delhi
Kedarnath Dham 2023

Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Dham to open for all devotees on April 25

Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Today, officials announced that the Kedarnath Dham's portals would be open to all devotees on April 25. On April 25, the yatra is scheduled to begin.
The officials stated, "Devotees will also be able to reach Kedarnath Dham by helicopter, in addition to walking." The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), as stated by the state tourism department, has been granted permission to accept online reservations for the convenience of helicopter pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath Dham.

"Health ATM will be set up for health screening during Chardham Yatra," CM Dhami stated. The devotees will benefit greatly from this facility's conveniences, he added.

Kedarnath Dham 2023: Devotees


The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council announced in March that a total of 6.34 lakh devotees had registered in advance of the upcoming Chardham Yatra.

More than 6.34 lakh devotees have signed up for the Char Dham Yatra as of right now. According to the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council, of these, 2.41 lakh registrations have been completed for Kedarnath Dham, 2.01 lakh for Badrinath Dham, 95,107 for Yamanotri, and 96,449 for Gangotri Dham.

Kedarnath Dham 2023: Overview


The Rudraprayag district administration began making preparations for the Chardham Yatra earlier on March 11, which is scheduled to begin on April 22.

The opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples will mark the beginning of the Chardham Yatra on April 22. Kedarnath and Badrinath will open on April 25 and April 27 respectively.
Chardham Yatra is counted as one of India's most popular Hindu pilgrimages that takes place in Uttarakhand. This pilgrimage takes in four holy locations high in the Himalayas: Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Every year, the high-altitude shrines are closed for about six months. They open in the summer (in April or May) and close when winter comes in (in October or November).

Topics : Kedarnath | Uttarakhand | Amarnath pilgrims

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

Business Standard
