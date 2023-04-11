TN notifies ban on online gaming; carries a fine of Rs 5,000, 3-month jail

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday published in its gazette the legislation on banning online gambling.

This comes a day after the Bill passed by the Legislative Assembly was given the go ahead by the state Governor, R.N. Ravi.

Other than this legislation, a panel to regulate online games will be constituted soon and will be headed by a person who has retired from the service in a post not less than that of the state Chief Secretary.

The members will be retired Inspector General's of Police who have technical experience. The panel will act as a grievance redressal body and the decision of the panel will be final and gives no recourse to any further legal proceedings.

The panel can impose a fine of Rs 5000 and three months' imprisonment or both, as per the gazette notification.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu was mired in controversies after Governor Ravi rejected the bill banning online gambling that was passed by the state Assembly. The House again passed the bill and resend it to Rajbhavan.

As per the constitution, the Governor has no other option but to sign the bill, if it is sent for a second time. The Governors are bound to pass the bill if it is sent for a second time by the Assembly.

--IANS

aal/shb/