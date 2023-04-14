Punjab transfers Rs 502.93 crore into bank accounts of wheat growers

The Punjab government transferred Rs 502.93 crore directly into bank accounts of 19,642 farmers in a single day on Friday as the amount of minimum support price (MSP) at the rate of Rs 2,125 per quintal for procuring wheat, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said.

He said no value cut has been imposed on the farmers. As on Friday, eight lakh metric tons (LMT) of wheat has been procured by government agencies.

Arrangements to ensure smooth procurement operations in all centres have been put in place with directions to procure every single grain of foodgrain, he added.

--IANS

vg/vd