close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Punjab transfers Rs 502.93 crore into bank accounts of wheat growers

The Punjab govt transferred Rs 502.93 cr directly into bank accounts of 19,642 farmers in a single day as the amount of minimum support price at the rate of Rs 2,125 per quintal for procuring wheat

IANS Chandigarh
wheat, crop, commodity

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Punjab government transferred Rs 502.93 crore directly into bank accounts of 19,642 farmers in a single day on Friday as the amount of minimum support price (MSP) at the rate of Rs 2,125 per quintal for procuring wheat, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said.

He said no value cut has been imposed on the farmers. As on Friday, eight lakh metric tons (LMT) of wheat has been procured by government agencies.

Arrangements to ensure smooth procurement operations in all centres have been put in place with directions to procure every single grain of foodgrain, he added.

--IANS

vg/vd

Also Read

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Will India become a net importer of wheat?

Ensure farmers receive crop loss compensation before Baisakhi: CM Mann

Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern

Cotton growers to get water from April, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab ex-CM Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau; quizzed for 7 hours

SC collegium advises elevation of 3 judicial officers as judges of Delhi HC

Those who will vote for BJP in 2024 LS polls will bring destruction: Nitish

Branding everyone 'anti-nationals' a dangerous trend, warns Cong's Kharge

Goa to test G20 delegates showing Covid-19 symptoms amid rise in cases

Topics : Punjab Government | Bhagwant Mann | bank accounts

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon