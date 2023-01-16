Union Minister Piyush Goyal pitches for startup database in country

-
ALSO READ
Quality will define India in time to come, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Countries eager to sign FTAs with India: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha
Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe
Piyush Goyal expresses desire to collaborate with Stanford University
Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts
-
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday called for making a strong database of all startups in the country as it would belp both public and private sectors.
He said the database can help the government in its procurement of goods and services. Goyal added that there must be a number of startups having different levels of success and are not there in any database.
"Can we have a robust database of all startups in the country...Let's go for a database ...and make that available for all," he said.
The minister also sought views of the startup community in further reducing compliance burden, and simplification of processes to promote ease of doing business in the country.
"I am sure there are many more areas where we can reduce the burden of processes for all of you," he said here at the National Startup Awards function.
Talking about the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), he said ONDC is a Unified Payments Interface-type protocol that would democratise the e-commerce businesses by onboarding crores of small retailers of the country.
Goyal also said ONDC would also help promote mom-and-pop stores.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 14:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU