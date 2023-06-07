Cabinet condoles loss of lives in Manipur violence, Odisha rail accident

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the Manipur violence as well as the Odisha train accident and extended sympathies to the families of the victims, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Goyal said as the meeting commenced, the prime minister and other members of the cabinet condoled the loss of lives and extended sympathies to the families.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. At least 98 people lost their lives and 310 were injured in the violence.

The train accident in Balasore involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying over 2,500 passengers, and goods train laden with iron ore occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. At least 288 people were killed and more than 900 were injured in the accident.

Also Read As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended CBI begins Coromandel Express crash probe, collects first-hand report Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems Countries eager to sign FTAs with India: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha Railway ministry releases helpline number to locate affected passengers Cabinet approves Rs 5,452 cr metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City Deal with people sensitively, solve complaints in mission mode: UP CM Yogi Make woman WFI chief, scrap FIRs against us: Wrestlers to Anurag Thakur Course at IIT-M aligns with Centre's mission to make India electronic hub