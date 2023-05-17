close

Rahul defamation case: J'khand HC asks both sides to submit synopsis today

Following the submission of the synopsis of arguments by both parties, the court will decide when to pronounce the order on a petition filed by Rahul's side to quash the defamation case against him

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the lawyers of Rahul Gandhi and complainant BJP leader Navin Jha to submit the synopsis of arguments on Wednesday before the court in connection with a defamation case against the Congress leader.

The defamation case was filed by a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navin Jha after Rahul Gandhi allegedly made objectionable remarks against the then BJP chief Amit Shah at a Congress party gathering in Chaibasa in 2018.

At a Congress meeting in 2018, Rahul Gandhi allegedly said, "A murder accused can become a party president only in the BJP. It's not possible in the Congress."

Following the submission of the synopsis of arguments by both parties, the court will decide when to pronounce the order on a petition filed by Rahul's side to quash the defamation case against him.

This comes after the lower court issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi in the matter. This was challenged in the High Court to quash the notice issued by the lower court.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jharkhand HC reserved the order in the matter and the arguments were concluded in the court of Justice Ambujnath.

Advocates Piyush Chitresh and Dipankar Rai presented the case on behalf of Rahul Gandhi.

On May 12, the court extended the 'no coercive action' order till May 16.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Defamation case Jharkhand

First Published: May 17 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

