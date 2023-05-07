close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address public meeting in Telangana on May 8

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in the city on Monday to address a public meeting to highlight the issue of unemployment in Telangana

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in the city on Monday to address a public meeting to highlight the issue of unemployment in Telangana, her first ever rally in the state after assuming charge as the AICC General Secretary.

She will also release the 'Hyderabad Youth Declaration' at the 'Yuva Sangharshana Sabha' scheduled to be held at Saroor Nagar stadium here on Monday evening, the party has said.

The Youth Declaration is expected to be on the lines of Farmers' Declaration released by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Warangal.

The meeting, being attended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, would instill "confidence" in lakhs of unemployed youth and students in the state, senior vice president of Telangana Congress and former MP Mallu Ravi told PTI.

The unemployed youth and students are "frustrated" in the wake of alleged leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the state public service commission (TSPSC), he said.

The 'youth declaration' would contain party's promises to the youth and students about employment generation on a large scale, unemployment dole among others, he said.

Also Read

Want to implement promises as soon as possible: Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes part in second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday ahead of assembly polls

When arrogance of party is sky high, voices are crushed: Priyanka slams BJP

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

India logs 2,380 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases drop to 27,212

VP Dhankhar arrives in Delhi after attending King Charles's coronation

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers

The thread that connects food and ethnicity, identity, history, religion

Police recovers 'incriminating materials' from club at Anjuna beach in Goa

The Congress, led by its state unit president and MP A Revanth Reddy, has already staged demonstrations against the TSPSC paper leak issue at different places in Telangana in April.

"We are sure she (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) will inspire youth, women, farmers, for that matter all sections of society," Ravi said.

Congress is hopeful that the party would get a fillip after Priyanka Vadra's public meeting as it seeks to revive its fortunes in the state.

Aiming to resurrect its prospects in the state, the Congress has been reaching out to people in various forms.

While Revanth Reddy has held a 'padayatra' earlier after the conclusion of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been conducting a 'padayatra' since the last 50 days.

The Congress has suffered setbacks in Telangana despite the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh realising the statehood demand in 2014.

In addition to losing the Legislative Assembly elections in 2014 and 2018, Congress has also fared badly in Assembly bypolls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election held during the last few years.

This apart, the party has yielded ground to the BJP which won two assembly bypolls and the GHMC election impressively.

Buoyed by its performance, the BJP is aiming to emerge as the alternative to the ruling BRS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Telangana

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis

Warren Buffett
2 min read

CM Biren assures safety of Tripura students stuck in violence-hit Manipur

Manipur Protests
2 min read

77 elected unopposed in 2nd phase of ongoing urban local body polls in UP

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
2 min read

Burning oil tanker Pablo in the South China Sea is a global problem

India to import more oil from Iran; to push for rupee trading mechanism
5 min read

US FDA recalls Covid-19 at-home tests by SD Biosensor over bacteria risks

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read

LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru today

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

Biren Singh
2 min read

New material converts simple mechanical vibrations into electricity

Representative Image
3 min read

President delivers speech in darkness, BJP seeks Odisha CM's apology

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon